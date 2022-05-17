The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Things have settled down after Monday’s round of severe storms. There were scattered wind damage reports of down tree and wires around the Capital Region. A funnel cloud was spotted along US-20 in northern Schoharie County.

Yesterday’s storms were a result of clashing air masses – a warm and humid one and inbound cooler and drier air. It feels so much better this morning. Instead of waking up to “soupy” conditions in the 60s, we have temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s this morning.

The upper-level energy associated with Monday’s system will rotate through the Northeast this afternoon. This will usher in an isolated shower chance for then Adirondacks and North Country along with keeping clouds intact.

When you step outside, take a deep breath. It will feel so much better! A cooler and less humid afternoon is ahead with highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday will get off to a cooler and clear start. By the afternoon temperatures will rebound close to 70 degrees as cloud cover returns. A quick system will pass to our south Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A few showers will be possible, especially south of I-90.

We’ll start heating things up again on Friday. High temperatures will return to the 80s. It will be even hotter on Saturday! Albany could hit 90 degrees for the first time this year. The first 90-degree day of the year typically doesn’t come until June.