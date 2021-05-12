05/12/2021: One more cool and breezy day with pop-up showers

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Today will be a repeat performance of yesterday. Still cool, still breezy with a small shower chance during the afternoon. The wind won’t be quite as stiff and temperatures won’t be quite as cool. High temperatures around the Capital Region should cross into the lower 60s.

Pop-up showers will develop after lunchtime and linger through sunset. Western New England will see most of the very isolated activity as a finally batch of upper-level energy drops through the area.

Skies will clear and the wind will die down overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 30s with some higher spots seeing lows closer to freezing. These conditions will prime for patchy frost to form.

The growing season has begun for most of the area, expect for the Adirondacks. A Frost Advisory will go into effect overnight for the hills and mountains to the east and west of Albany. You will want to take steps to protect tender plants from the frost and near-freezing temperatures.

May will get back on track starting tomorrow. Temperatures will turn milder with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees! Shower chances will be at zero percent too. I’d say that makes for a lovely day after our stretch of cool and showery weather.

Temperatures will remain seasonable into next week. Afternoon shower chances will return as early as Friday. The coverage of the daily showers will be rather limited. This weekend won’t be a washout. There will be a lot of time of enjoy the 70-degree weather!