05/11/2021: A cool breeze and spotty showers today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! High level clouds and a westerly breeze are helping most of us out this morning. Temperatures are seasonably chilly but not all that frosty. Some valley locations west of Albany are waking up to the mid 30s. There could be some patchy frost in those locations. There is a Frost Advisory in place until 8 AM for the western Mohawk Valley, the Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, and the southern Green Mountains.

The wind will pick up as the day goes on. Sustained winds of 10 mph to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are possible. This will be a cool breeze that will hold highs to the 50s again this afternoon.

An upper-level disturbance over southern Canada is our main weather player. This system will contribute to the cool breeze and also produce spotty afternoon showers. Higher spots will have slightly better chances of seeing a shower or two.

The upper level low will drop southward through the Northeast tomorrow and will bring another round of spotty showers. The majority of the activity will be focused over areas north and east of the Capital Region.

We will finally break the cool pattern on Thursday! Temperatures will trend milder with highs pushing 70° late week. The milder air will linger through the weekend, but we will bring back scattered shower chances. We aren’t expecting any washouts.