The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! A thin deck of clouds moved in overnight. The cloud cover is a little thicker to the south, closer to a system bringing showers and storms to the upper Ohio Valley. No rain for us, just variable clouds today.

The thin clouds will hang tough south of the Capital Region. Areas to the north will start clearing this morning. The clouds will keep us a little cooler today with highs in the 60s.

Clearing continues tonight. Areas of frost will develop as the wind goes calm. Frost is likely to the north. The growing season has begun in the Hudson Valley. Remember to protect your tender plants and vegetation.

Temperatures will rebound closer to 70 degrees Wednesday. This is the beginning of a lovely stretch. You’ll have your choice of perfect days. The only difference will be the temperature.

A hint of summer builds in late week with highs climbing closer to 80 degrees. The weekend is still looking really nice and comfortable. Any rain looks to hold off until the start of next week.