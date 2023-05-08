The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It has been wet and unsettled since the middle of April. Over a month’s worth of rain fell in three weeks. And there were only a handful of completely dry days.

The tide is turning now. A fast-moving, weak system brought a few showers through the night. The rain quickly wrapped up before sunrise. Now skies are clearing.

Not only dry and sunny, but warm again this afternoon. Temperatures will top off between the mid 60s and lower 70s. That’s all really nice, especially where we were last week.

Just a little hiccup Tuesday. Another system will dive to our southwest. It will send some clouds our way, especially south of the Capital Region. Temperatures will run a little cooler with highs in the 60s.

There could be some patchy frost Wednesday morning, otherwise bring on sunshine and warmer days! A hint of summer will come our way by late week. The nice weather will hang on through the weekend. It will be a beautiful weekend to celebrate mom.