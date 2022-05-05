The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The system that brought rain yesterday is getting out of here! Dry air is beginning to work its way in from the northwest, and we’ll all begin to see more clarity to the skies later this morning.

Sunshine will help us warm up nicely, with highs cruising to the upper 60’s in the Capital District. Some in the Mid-Hudson could hit the 70 degree mark! Meanwhile, the hills and mountains will be a touch cooler, in the low to mid 60’s.

Make sure you enjoy the nice weather… you’ll have plenty of time to do it! The sun won’t set until 8:00 PM tonight, the first time that will happen this year! We’ll have sunsets after 8 now through mid-July.

More clouds will build into the region tonight, and lows will get down into the 40’s once again. Friday looks like a bit of a split forecast, depending on where you live. South of Albany, a passing system will bring clouds, and maybe a few showers. Highs will be cooler with limited sunshine, in the upper 50’s to near 60. Meanwhile, for the Capital District and points north, expect to see more sun, dry conditions, and highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

We are expecting a seasonably cool start to the weekend. Saturday will start off in the low 40’s, with highs only in the low 60’s across the region. Sunday will feature morning lows in the mid 30’s! Watch for frost if you got an early start on the garden.

But temperatures will begin an upward trend starting that afternoon – just in time for Mother’s Day! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60’s.

Monday will see us get to the upper 60’s. Tuesday is lookin’ terrific, with highs in the mid 70’s and nothing but sun. By Wednesday, we’ll be soaking in some summer vibes… highs upper 70’s to near 80! Enjoy!