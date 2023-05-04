The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We aren’t out of the woods just yet. The upper-level storm is pushing east, but the clouds, showery, and cool weather will hang around for another day.

Hints of sunshine will spark another round of spotty afternoon showers. The cloud cover and passing showers will keep us cool again. Highs will run 10 to 15 degrees below normal for early May.

Today’s round of showers will wrap up during the first part of the night. Some clearing with patchy fog will come after midnight. The breaks in the clouds will give you a view of the Full “Flower” Moon. The Moon will appear full the next three nights.

Not quite back on track just yet. Friday is still on the cool side. But there will be breaks for sunshine with only pop-up showers. Progress!

We have been waiting for the weekend since last weekend. May finally arrives with more sunshine and seasonable highs around 70 degrees. The warm up will carry over into the start of next week.