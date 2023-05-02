The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Here comes the rain, again. The set up has not changed. A “bowling ball” of an upper-level low will send more showers our way. But hey, it could be worse. Parts of Michigan, eastern Ohio, and western Pennsylvania will see snow today.

Shower activity will be off and on today. The morning commute going to be a little wet. More showers with isolated rumbles of thunder will arrive this afternoon. Just like yesterday, a thundershower or two could produce gusty winds and small hail.

Today will be cooler too with highs in the low and mid 50s. Temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees below normal. These readings are more typical for late March than early May.

It will be wetter waking up Wednesday as the low tracks across New York State. By the afternoon widespread rain will taper off to scattered showers. Temperatures will be stay put in the 40s for most of the day.

The forecast is looking up as the weekend draws closer. Slowly shower chances will ease up late week and the clouds will break. We’re warming up too. Highs will push closer to 70 degrees by Saturday. The start of next week looks practically perfect in everyway, if I do say so myself.