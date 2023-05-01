The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday and welcome to May! It seems April showers bring May showers. The soggy weather from the weekend is spilling over to the new week and new month. Rainfall amounts since Saturday range from an inch to almost three and a half inches. And there is more rain to come this week.

Be on the lookout for puddles and swollen waterways as you hit the roads this morning. Parts of the Canajoharie and Schoharie creeks are under flood warnings through this evening. Never drive through flood waters!

There is some good news – the steady rain is moving out this morning. But don’t put your rain gear away just yet. We’ll get some dry time through lunchtime. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will be seasonable cool with highs around 60°.

Scattered showers with isolated storms will pop up this afternoon. A storm or two could produce gusty winds and some small hail through dinnertime. Waves of spotty showers will track through the News10 area overnight.

An upper-level low will do a do-si-do around itself over the next several days. Periods of rain are on tap Tuesday. This low will drag a cooler air mass in too. Highs through Thursday will feel more like March rather than early May.

By late week an additional one to two inches of rain will fall. Albany averages just under three and a half inches of rain for the entire month of May. Needless to say the new month is off to a very wet start.

This wet and cool pattern will begin to break down late week. We’re only calling for isolated showers Thursday. Friday will be a little drier but the clouds will hang tough. The weekend will look and feel so much better. Sunshine returns along with more seasonable temperatures. Talk about working for the weekend!