The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Awfully rainy out there overnight! Parts of the Catskills have gotten near two and a half inches of rain! Even Albany has recorded an inch and a half as of 9 AM.

As the low pressure off the New England coast pulls away, the heavy, steady rain will move out.

But cool and cloudy conditions with on and off showers remain. With limited sunshine, temps don’t rise all that much – highs in the mid 50’s.

Tonight, we fall to around 40 in Albany, with a few lingering showers. In the mountains, where it could get down to the low or mid 30’s, a couple snowflakes could mix in. Don’t expect any of it to stick.

Tomorrow, more clouds with scattered showers developing and highs in the mid 50’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like “in-between” forecast days. Only isolated rain showers, but also perhaps a few breaks in the clouds at times. Still ruining cool with temps falling short of 60.

More clouds and showers to round out the 7 day forecast. Keep the umbrella handy!