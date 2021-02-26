02/26/2021: Seasonable and sunshiny Friday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! If you looked up a “late February day in the Capital Region” in the dictionary, you would find a day like today. We are starting off a little chilly and frosty with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

By late-day temperatures will climb into the upper 30s, that’s on par with our normal high temperature. Mostly sunny skies will be an added bonus today. And there won’t be much wind to contend with.

Clouds will return tonight and it won’t be as chilly with lows only settling into the upper 20s. An area of low pressure in the Great Lakes and a warm front to our south will send a few snow showers our way before sunrise.

The snow will reach the Catskills first then continue lifting to the northeast during the early morning hours. This will only be a brief period of snow as a surge of milder air quickly takes over. By mid-morning rain should be falling around the Capital Region and other low spots. The hills will see a longer period of snow and mixed precipitation. It will be mostly wet snow for the Adirondacks and the mountains of Vermont and Massachusetts.

Those same higher spots will have the best chance for any snowfall. These accumulations will be rather slushy. The brief dose of snow will result in little to no accumulation for the Capital Region.

Temperatures will remain mild as we round out February and march into March. There will be a brief cold shot on Tuesday. The start of the new month will bring a lot of dry time too.