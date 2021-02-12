02/12/2021: A deeper freeze heading into the weekend

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! It’s a frigid start to the day with air temperatures running in the single digits and even below zero. Wind chills are as low as 15 to 20 degrees below zero. You’ll want your puffy coat, your winter accessories, and the seat heater for your ride into work.

Temperatures will eventually climb into the upper teens this afternoon, but it will feel like the single digits for most of the day.

It will be another bitterly cold night with temperatures tanking close to zero. Unlike last night our sky will feature more clouds. The wind will also be lighter, so the wind chills won’t be as harsh.

The very cold air will linger through the start of the weekend. After beginning in the single digits, highs will top off in the teens again. Two systems will meet up over the Northeast and bring a quick round of light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This is going to be a light snow event. Albany and other valley locations could see one to two inches of snow, while the hills could see accumulations up to three inches by Sunday morning.

The cold and active pattern continues next week. A stronger system will bring more snow on Tuesday. Temperatures continue to trend closer to freezing by late next week. Yet another storm will meet up with the “milder” air and could create some “messy” conditions Thursday and Friday.