The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Welcome to relative calm in the midst of a busy start to 2024. It is still a tad breezy and a weak system will track through the Great Lakes today. We really can’t complain. It is early January after all.

Not much of a warm up today with highs around 40 degrees. The flow off of the Great Lakes won’t just send us mostly cloudy skies but also a few snow showers. The best chances will be north and west of the Capital Region this afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected; however parts of the western Adirondacks could pick a few fresh inch of snow.

The “quiet” and mild weather extends into Friday. We’ll enjoy some early sunshine with highs again around 40 degrees. The next storm is on the way once we hit the weekend.

Let’s call this next system, “Tuesday night’s storm junior.” The early weekend storm will follow nearly the same track as the storm at the beginning of the week. A burst of snow will change to rain Friday night. We are anticipating lower amounts of snow and rain. The wind will be an issue again. Already a High Wind Watch has been issued for the higher terrain east of Albany. Gusts could go as high as 60 mph and additional power outages are possible.

The coldest air mass of the season rushes in behind the early weekend storm. Tumbling high temperatures will only manage the 20s by next week.

The colder air will re-route any winter storms away from the News10 area. A little something may be able to sneak up the coast on Tuesday. This would be our best chance for snow over the next week.