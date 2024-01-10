The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Heavy rain is being shuffled along this morning. I recommend your “muck” boots – it is slushy and wet out there. This latest storm will bring another round of gusty winds and a few more rain/wet snow showers today.

Behind this powerful storm, temperatures are settling into the 40s. Southwesterly winds will pick back up and could gust between 35 mph and 50 mph. An area-wide Wind Advisory is now in place through 10 PM. Trailing upper-level energy will kick off scattered showers and wet snowflakes in the mountains this afternoon.

Clouds will hang tough tonight with temperatures settling close to freezing. Be on the look out for icy patches tomorrow morning. The end of the week will be quieter. A lake effect flow will send us clouds and a few snow showers north of Albany tomorrow.

The active start to 2024 continues with our next storm heading into the weekend. This system will begin with a burst of snow before changing to rain by Saturday with more wind. The mountains may pick up some fresh snow. Meanwhile, rain totals look to be slightly lower than this latest storm. Gusty winds will cause more concern for power outages.

There will be a rush of cold air to follow. Highs into early next week will only manage the 20s. A few batches of snow showers will be along for the ride too.