The Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Kevin Appleby:

Good evening folks! Snow is underway! The forecast hasn’t too much over the past few days as we are still expecting a widespread 6-10″ snowfall, with locally higher and lower amounts thanks to our terrain.

I also gave a quick look at another storm heading our way for Tuesday, this one featuring rain. The combination of rainfall and rapid snow melt is a big concern as of writing this.