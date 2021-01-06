01/06/2021: Hopeful for at least a few bright spots today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Not much as changed in the weather department over the past 36 hours. It’s still cloudy. It’s still chilly. And there is still some flurry activity.

It’s another morning in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Highs will crawl right back into the low and mid 30s this afternoon.

Little by little we will start to chip away at the stubborn cloud cover. By this afternoon there should be a few brighter spots. The clouds will still win out today, though. The gradual clearing trend will continue overnight.

As an upper-level low pulls away, high pressure will establish itself along the East Coast through the end of the week. We can expect the dry and seasonable conditions to continue with increasing amounts of sunshine.

We will stay quiet through the weekend. It will just be a touch colder with lows in the teens and highs not quite making it back to freezing. The 7 Day Forecast remains snow-free into the first part of next week. The models are trying to bring a storm through the Northeast, and it keeps getting pushed farther down the line. The next chance for snow *could* come next Tuesday night.