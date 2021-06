SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 26-year-old decorated military hero was laid to rest at Saratoga National Cemetery far too soon. Army Specialist Codi Patenaude was buried with full military honors and promoted to Sergeant by his Company's Commander.

Nearly 200 family members and friends gathered to salute the life of Patenaude. They stood silent and still as taps played and the gun salute rang out. The only sound heard was his mother and family weeping as Patenaude's Company Commander handed them a folded American flag.