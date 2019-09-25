9/25/19: Early Fog? Come on Sunshine & Mid-70s!

Let’s try this again…TODAY will be the brighter day with high pressure moving in from the west and you can grab the sunglasses instead of the umbrellas as we take on a nice, dry day. Watch for a little patchy fog early on before it’s all about that sun!

Sunshine will mix back in with clouds for Thursday but we’ll also see a couple showers (maybe a thunderstorm) but it won’t be a wash-out. Friday will be drier & brighter with another day in the lower 70s.

Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend but it’ll also be the day with a couple showers or thunderstorm in the afternoon & evening. We’re looking dry Sunday & Monday before another shower Tuesday?