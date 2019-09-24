9/24/19: Quick Shower, Partly Sunny & Seasonable Tuesday

Today will be partly sunny & seasonable with more fall-like temperatures warming to near 70°. I wouldn’t rule out a quick shower but we’ll otherwise be drying out…

Watch for a little patchy fog overnight or early Wednesday morning otherwise we’ll see another bright day tomorrow with some mild temperatures.

A shower or two can pop-up Thursday afternoon/evening but we’re not seeing any wash-outs in the 7 Day. Another shower or thunderstorm can be expected Saturday PM but it looks like fall is officially showing its face with a few “warm-ups” along the way…