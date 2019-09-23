9/23/19: First Day of Fall…Still Feels like Summer!

Breaking News
What a weekend! The warm-up was here in the lower 80s Saturday to upper 80s yesterday with sunny skies. We’re keeping it warm & muggy today ahead of a cold front but grab the umbrella for some PM showers & t-storms.

Today isn’t a wash-out but after a couple showers for the early afternoon-expect a more widespread threat for rain & t-storms between 5-8 PM. We’ll find it’s a breezy day but some of those winds can especially pick up with a gusty thunderstorm or two. We can’t rule out a stronger t-storm this evening…

We’ll find some leftover showers/t-storm overnight with a couple showers possible early Tuesday morning but look at the cool down! We’ll find plenty of afternoon sunshine Tuesday & Wednesday with seasonable days in the lower 70s.

We can expect a shower or thunderstorm Thursday with another warming trend for the end of the week and upcoming weekend!

