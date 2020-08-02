Weather 101: What cloud is that?

Weather 101

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday afternoon, WTEN viewer John Ostrowski snapped a picture of some spectacular, rainbow-colored clouds. Of course we wanted to know… what cloud is that!?!

The wispy clouds with hooks on the end are called Cirrus Uncinus, and they’re some of my favorites. Sometimes, there are also referred to as “Mares’ Tails.” Cirrus clouds form at high altitudes, tens of thousands of feet above sea level. Because of the the frigid cold temperatures at that height, they consist of ice crystals rather than water droplets. That gives them that thin, wispy appearance.

The colors are courtesy of a phenomenon called “Cloud Iridescence.” When sunlight hits high clouds, like cirrus, at the right angle, the droplets/ice crystals can scatter the light and produce the rainbow coloration.

This ends up being relatively rare, because it requires a very thin cloud and that the crystals within the cloud be very uniform… but when it happens, it’s always a spectacular view! Thanks for sharing, John!

If you’ve got a burning weather question you want answered, send an email to Matt (mmackie@news10.com) or Rob (rlindenmuth@news10.com) and it might get featured on Weather 101!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga