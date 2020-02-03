Weather 101: Recap of January and what we can expect for February

We all know that January was a very warm month for the Capital Region, but just how warm did we end up? Going all the way back to 1820, January 2020 is now tied for the 6th warmest January on record for Albany with an average temperature of 31.8°, pretty remarkable…

Looking at it from a calendar perspective, it isn’t hard to see just how warm the month was overall… Sure we had a few colder days mixed in with highs in the 20’s, however, we set two consecutive record high temperatures on the 11th and 12th when we made it to 67°!

So how does this January compare to January of 2019? Actually, fairly similar, however, there was also a lot of cold to counteract the warmth that we were seeing, notice the warmest day we had only reached 53° on the first and our coldest day was on the 21st when our high temperature was 5°… In terms of climatology, January of 2019 was also above normal but by less than a degree checking in at +0.7°…

January 2020 was also a fairly dry month, in terms of snowfall… We only picked up 5.1″ of snowfall which leaves us 12.8″ below normal for the month. However, thanks to the big snowstorm in the beginning of December we are still running 0.6″ above normal through the end of January with a season total of 35.3″, last year at the end of January we had seen 32.6″ of snowfall for the season.

So where do we go from here? February has already begun on a fairly warm note, 3 days in and we are averaging about 11 degrees above normal per day… However, remember how quiet January was? February looks to change that and looks to become more active over the days and weeks to come.

It is also looking more likely that we will get blasts of cold air through the month, of course we will also see warm-ups during this period, but we may have better chances at actual wintry weather during the month of February.

For reference, last February we saw a fairly average month with temperatures averaging 1.7° above normal, however, we picked up 14.1″ of snow for the month which left us about 2″ above normal. Our average high in February is 34.6° and our average low is 17.3° with a combined average of 25.9°. Typically we should see 12.2″ of snow for the entire month as well, We shall see what Mother Nature has in store for us.

Do you have a weather question you’ve been dying to ask? Send an email to Matt Mackie (mmackie@news10.com) or Rob Lindenmuth (rlindenmuth@news10.com) to get it answered in Weather 101!