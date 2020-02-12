Weather 101: Behind the Scenes of Making a Forecast

Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of the News 10 ABC Storm Tracker Weather department?

This is where we will discuss what goes into making a daily forecast… There is much more work that goes into the forecast than what you see on T.V… From looking at all the models, to checking out all the data, as well as examining the atmosphere in a 3-dimensional view.

In this video you will see the different tools that we use, including a program that we call Bufkit. This is where we can see the different layers of the atmosphere with what we call a skew-t chart.

All the data we look at comes together, after a few hours of forecasting to get to what you finally see on your T.V.