We will have near Perfection Wednesday-Enjoy it.

Skies cleared out quickly today….and the winds really picked up.

Tonight High pressure moves in from OH. Skies will be clear and it will be very cool. In fact many areas in the Adirondacks will drop into the upper 30s to near 40.

Wednesday-Perfection…Warm…Light Winds…No Humidity.

A Storm in the upper mid West and moisture moving NEward from TX will work there way into NY and New England on Thursday…..it will be much cooler with a SE wind off the ocean.

As this storm moves by….windy and cool weather with lots of clouds on Friday.

By the way-Don’t forget…

Friday-Cones for Pets at Bumpy’s Polar Freeze in Schenectady….I’ll be there around 230pm and will broadcast live.

Saturday

10th Annual Curtis Lumber Pet A Palooza. I’ll, be at the Ballston Spa Location…please stop by. an amazing adoption day for so many.

Have a Great Evening.

Steve Cap