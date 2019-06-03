A Chilly night-then getting unsettle again.

Breezy and VERY cool air worked in today…temps only reached the mid 60s, 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

There is a frost advisory in effect for the Adirondacks early tomorrow morning. Several spots may get down to 35 with a light front possible.

High pressure moves east tomorrow and a storm and warm front quickly approach tomorrow with showers arriving 3-5pm Tuesday afternoon.

Showers continue of Tuesday night-even a rumble of thunder.

This front gets stuck over us on Wednesday….though it will not be a washout…still a few showers-and the chance of an afternoon T’storm.

This system moves by Thursday with some improvements…and the long range shows High pressure building in for Friday and Saturday. The weather will be dry and warmer !

Have a Great Evening.

Steve Cap