Your Sunday Evening Storm Tracker Forecast – June 9…. by Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

The nice weather will come to an end as moisture to our south and west starts to come into play Monday afternoon…. some of the rain Monday night could become heavy at times….

The approaching cold front will sweep across the region the first half of Tuesday…. with improving weather Tuesday afternoon and another nice day for Wednesday….

Have a good night and a great week….

TD