6/7/19: Gorgeous weekend in progress….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast by Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

High pressure stretches from the Northeast….

into the Great Lakes and is going to provide GREAT weather this weekend….

Look for seasonable overnight lows tonight with mainly clear skies….

Look for another AWESOME day for SATURDAY….

as high temps top out in the mid and upper 70s into the lower 80s….

We’ll see another GREAT day Sunday before our next chance of rain arrives later Monday into Tuesday….

​​​​​​​

Have a good night and a safe weekend….

TD