6/6/19: Morning Showers then Afternoon sun

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast by Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

High pressure is moving in so get ready for some FANTASTIC weather Friday thru Sunday….

Skies will be mostly clear…. some low clouds / areas of fog will form in the Hudson Valley overnight….

very pleasant to a bit cool with the overnight lows….

A weak “wrinkle” rotates thru the flow producing some fair-weather clouds Friday…. that is it….

it’ll be comfortable and very pleasant….

High pressure provides a gorgeous weekend…. as our next chance of rain isn’t until the second-half of Monday….

Have a good night….

TD