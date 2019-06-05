6/5/19: Warming Up; PM Showers, T-Storm….Lots of Sunny & DRY days ahead!

We’re noticing quite a warm-up this morning with the milder trend continuing through next week…yes warmer days are finally here!

Mostly cloudy skies will be plentiful today but we can see peeks of sunshine at times? A shower can’t be ruled out this morning but the better chance for showers and thunderstorms is after 4-5PM. We can see some soaking downpours through late tonight and some early showers Thursday before we dry out!

Thursday’s shower threat should expire by 7-8 AM with clouds clearing by Noon-1PM. Expect lots of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with lots of sunny, dry and warm days for the weekend!

Look at your latest and greatest 7 Day Forecast!

Look at your latest and greatest 7 Day Forecast!