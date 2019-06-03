6/3/19: Breezy and Much Cooler Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Monday! Gone are the temperatures in the 70’s which we were able to enjoy over the weekend as much cooler air is working in for us this afternoon with highs only expected to reach the upper 50’s and mid 60’s! Gusty northwest winds will also help us feel much cooler as we go through the day as well, but any showers should remain north into the Adirondacks.

High pressure has begun to build in behind the cold front that brought us a few showers and thunderstorms yesterday afternoon and evening, this will allow us to see some sunshine but with gusty northwest winds that sun won’t help us too much in the temperature department.

The good news is, most of us should remain dry through the afternoon, that is unless you plan on spending some time up north where there is the threat for a few showers through the afternoon.

Late afternoon and into the evening that shower threat will be diminishing and we will be seeing partly sunny skies with gusty northwest winds which will make us essentially feel as if we were in the mid 50’s through the afternoon.

High pressure should be over us through the night tonight which would promote partly to mostly clear skies and lighter winds, however, that will also allow temperatures to fall into the 30’s north and into the low to mid 40’s in the Capital region. This will allow for some sunshine to start your Tuesday morning off.

Our next system is already forming along the upper Midwest and southern Canada near Alberta. This feature will swing on through by Tuesday afternoon and evening and will bring with it another round of showers and cooler temperatures.

Most of Tuesday looks to remain dry, however the chance for showers will increase the later in the afternoon we go. Temperatures will once again remain in the 60’s before we finally begin to rebound to near average by the middle of the week.

We will remain unsettled through the middle of the week with the chance for showers continuing through Thursday afternoon, however, as we head into the upcoming weekend it looks like we will see a fair amount of sunshine with temperatures back into the 70’s to near 80!

Have a great week!

-Rob