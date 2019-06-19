6/19/19: Warm & Muggy Day, Spotty PM Showers & T-Storms

Today will be mostly cloudy but we can still see some peeks of sunshine at times! It’ll be a far cry from a wash-out today but some spotty showers and thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon-some of those hit & miss t-storms can bring some downpours.

We can see a few leftover showers and downpours late tonight but should be drying overnight and for most of tomorrow morning. Thursday may start dry but showers are likely in the afternoon and evening. Expect some downpours and there could be some concerns for isolated flash flooding,

Showers can stick around until as early as 7-9 AM Friday before drying by the aftenoon. We’ll find some afternoon sun to wrap up the work week and this weekend if looking beautiful!