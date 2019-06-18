6/18/19: Showers Return (Especially Albany-South)

What a beautiful Monday! It was so nice to have such a sun-filled and seasonable kick-off to the week!

Showers return today but as a stationary front stalls to our south, the better chance for mid-morning to mid-afternoon showers will mainly be Albany south.

Rain is more likely in Kingston, Hudson & while we can see some rain in Albany at times-it’ll be drier as you travel north.

As we start drying out tonight and overnight, we can’t rule out a spot shower or two early Wednesday morning but tomorrow will be a “drier” day with a spotty shower or thunderstorm threat mostly in the afternoon/evening. Thursday is looking like the wetter day out the week with plenty of showers, heavy at times and some thunderstorms making a return.

Summer arrives on Friday at 11:54 AM and what a weekend it’s shaping up to be?! After some sowers early Friday morning, we’ll find drier and brighter conditions by the afternoon with more sun & warmth this weekend! Let’s not jinx it, but we’ll keep watching it & bring updates as needed.