6/18/19: Showers Return (Especially Albany-South)

Weather Blog

by: Jess Briganti, Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:
TODAY_1560847190653.jpg

What a beautiful Monday! It was so nice to have such a sun-filled and seasonable kick-off to the week!

Showers return today but as a stationary front stalls to our south, the better chance for mid-morning to mid-afternoon showers will mainly be Albany south.

Rain is more likely in Kingston, Hudson & while we can see some rain in Albany at times-it’ll be drier as you travel north.

As we start drying out tonight and overnight, we can’t rule out a spot shower or two early Wednesday morning but tomorrow will be a “drier” day with a spotty shower or thunderstorm threat mostly in the afternoon/evening. Thursday is looking like the wetter day out the week with plenty of showers, heavy at times and some thunderstorms making a return.

Summer arrives on Friday at 11:54 AM and what a weekend it’s shaping up to be?! After some sowers early Friday morning, we’ll find drier and brighter conditions by the afternoon with more sun & warmth this weekend! Let’s not jinx it, but we’ll keep watching it & bring updates as needed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play