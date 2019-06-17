6/17/19: Brighter, Drier & Warmer Monday! Showers Return Tuesday

Weather Blog

by: Jess Briganti, Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:

Despite a wet Father’s Day Sunday-we’re drying out today with sunshine & a warm-up this afternoon!

We’ll see showers overnight and through early tomorrow morning. It’s not a total wash-out but showers will be likely through the early afternoon. The showers will always be especially south. We can still see some spot showers in the afternoon/evening before  “drying” through Wednesday before a chance shower/t-storm in the afternoon or evening?

Thursday is looking wetter and wetter with some showers still possible early Friday morning? We should have a drier and brighter Friday afternoon with more sunshine this weekend! We can’t rule out a chance shower by Sunday but we’ll continue to keep you updated!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play