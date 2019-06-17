6/17/19: Brighter, Drier & Warmer Monday! Showers Return Tuesday

Despite a wet Father’s Day Sunday-we’re drying out today with sunshine & a warm-up this afternoon!

We’ll see showers overnight and through early tomorrow morning. It’s not a total wash-out but showers will be likely through the early afternoon. The showers will always be especially south. We can still see some spot showers in the afternoon/evening before “drying” through Wednesday before a chance shower/t-storm in the afternoon or evening?

Thursday is looking wetter and wetter with some showers still possible early Friday morning? We should have a drier and brighter Friday afternoon with more sunshine this weekend! We can’t rule out a chance shower by Sunday but we’ll continue to keep you updated!