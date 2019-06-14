6/14/19: Kinda, sorta a “50-50” weekend….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

A disturbance is departing…. but, clouds across SE Ontario will continue to stream this way…. maybe a shower threat north and west of Saratoga Springs during the pre-dawn hours Saturday morning….

High pressure noses in with partly sunny skies for most of Saturday…. before moisture across the Ohio Valley / Mid-West comes into play later Saturday – Saturday night….

It’ll be partly sunny, breezy for SATURDAY…. we cloud up mid-to-late afternoon….

As forecast high temps will be warmer than Friday and at more seasonable levels….

We’ll be dry mid-to-late Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon…. Pick of the week, next week…. Wednesday….

Have a good night and a safe weekend….

TD