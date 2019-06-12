6/12/19: Sunny, Dry & Beautiful Wednesday Before a Soggy & Breezy Thursday…

by: Jess Briganti, Weather Team

How nice was Tuesday afternoon? Despite the soggy & cloudy start, we got to have increasing sunshine and it made for a beautiful second half of the day! Today will bring another sun-filled day with seasonable temperatures and calmer winds.

Enjoy some outdoor fun today because showers return Thursday by the late morning-early afternoon with winds picking back up with gusts near 30 mph. It’ll be quite a COOL day with highs near 61 degrees. Friday will bring another cool day in the 60s but it’ll be brighter and drier with only a chance shower?

Saturday will be a beauty with lots of sun & warmth in the upper 70s before rain moves in at night and a couple showers/thunderstorm can return Father’s Day Sunday? It’s not looking like a wash-out but keep the rain gear handy for picnics celebrating dad!

