6/11/19: Wet Start Before a Windy, Dry & Sunny Afternoon

Expect lots of puddles and watch for ponding during the morning commute. We’re drying but some lingering showers could last until 7-8 AM? Otherwise we’re waiting for these clouds to clear for a sun-filled afternoon! You’ll notice some sun by lunchtime but sunshine dominates the late day & evening!

Temperatures will warm to the lower 70s today and winds will be gusty near 20-30 mph. We’ll still be breezy this evening before winds calm overnight.

Wednesday is going to be a beauty with lots of sun & 70s! Enjoy it because rain and thunderstorms return Thursday with cooler highs in the 60s.

Planning for Father’s Day Weekend means knowing there’s a chance shower Friday, showers Saturday night with a shower/t-storm threat Sunday. There will be plenty of sun and dry time in between those shower threats so the weekend is by no means a wash-out!