6/10/19: Early Sun, Increasing Clouds Before PM Showers & T-Storms

What a beautiful weekend! It was so nice to have three days with nothing but sunshine & 80s. Enjoy some early sun before increasing clouds take-over & showers & thunderstorms return for the afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will move in south to north by 3-4PM with steadier and heavier rain late tonight-overnight. We’ll still have morning showers Tuesday before a drier, brighter and windy afternoon/evening.

Wednesday will be nice with lots of sunshine & temperatures warming into the mid 70s. We’ll find showers likely with a thunderstorm or two Thursday-it’s looking like our wettest & coolest day of the week. We’ll see plenty of sun for the weekend with only a chance shower Friday & Saturday as of yet…