6/1/19: Scattered showers & storms tonight

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A warm way to start the month of June, temperatures warmed up into the 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon with just a touch of humidity… However, there is the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the night tonight.

The likelihood of showers looks minimal early on in the evening, however as we progress later into the night there is another batch of showers and storms that look to move through.

The setup is a similar one to what we have been experiencing for the last week or so, a frontal boundary is virtually right over us right now and is expected to push north tonight which will put us in the warm and humid sector of this system.

This will be fairly short-lived as a cold front is set to move into the region through tomorrow afternoon. Since the atmosphere will be pretty primed with ingredients for thunderstorms, some of which could become severe, the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a slight risk for severe weather through Sunday afternoon.

Sunday should start off fairly quiet, the showers and storms from tonight should end before daybreak tomorrow, and we should end up partly to mostly cloudy to begin Sunday morning.

However, as our temperatures begin to rise and a cold front approaches from the west the chance for showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase through late morning and early afternoon.

Any storm that does develop through the afternoon will have the potential to contain strong gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Keep an eye to the sky tomorrow, anytime between 1 and 7pm we run the risk for scattered severe thunderstorms.

Behind this front our winds will become northwesterly and quite gusty at times through Monday afternoon as we will begin to experience some wrap around moisture from the departing system. Monday looks to bring periods of showers and much cooler temperatures as well.

It will be a slow rebound process from Monday, however, by the middle to end of next week temperatures look to climb again into the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob