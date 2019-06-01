6/1/19: Early Showers Before Some Sun Today….Evening Showers & T-Storms

Happy June! Here’s a look at how May wrapped up… you may actually be shocked at how we ended up BELOW average with rain totals.

We’ve got to get through some early showers this morning before some dry time (with some sun) for the late morning and afternoon but showers and thunderstorms can be expected after 5-6PM. There can be some heavy pockets of rain within the spotty showers/t-storms tonight through the overnight.

After some overnight showers/storms are here through about 6-7 AM Sunday-we’ll find a drier and even brighter rest of the morning. We’ll find sunshine mixing in anytime Sunday afternoon but unfortunately we’ll also see the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Keep an eye to the sky and be especially weather aware between 12-7PM. Any showers can bring some downpours and any of the thunderstorms can push on strong with damaging wind gusts & hail being our main threats.

Monday will be quite cool & windy with some showers at times. Tuesday will be bright with lots of sun and temperatures will warm to the mid 60s. We’ll find some more showers Wednesday with a warm-up into the mid 70s. After some early showers Thursday, we’ll dry out with some afternoon sun and we’ll keep the sunny & dry combo for Friday!