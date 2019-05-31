5/31/19: Increasing Sunshine & Nice Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Jess Briganti and Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Friday morning! We will finally get rid of the cloud cover as we progress into the afternoon hours, a cold front is moving in from the north and high pressure will be building in behind it! Temperatures today will reach the upper 60’s to mid 70’s, enjoy it today because changes are coming heading into the weekend.

A cold front is poised to move in this morning, behind that feature high pressure is quickly building in which will lead to increasing sunshine this afternoon and more seasonable temperatures as well.

By 10 this morning that front will be pushing off to the east and high pressure will begin to take control of our weather for this afternoon.

We will enjoy a fair amount of that sunshine as high pressure looks to remain with us through much of the day and into the early overnight hours as well.

This nice weather will be short-lived, our next system is already taking shape along the Canadian border in the upper Midwest and that will be moving in as we head into Saturday morning.

There isn’t much moisture associated with it now, but as it drops south it will begin to become more organized and pick up moisture along the way. By early Saturday morning we will be expecting mostly cloudy skies with a few showers as the warm front moves closer.

Through the afternoon, the warm front will try to move to our north, which will allow temperatures to reach the 70’s once again, however, this will also bring about a few thunderstorms through Saturday afternoon.

So while the whole day is NOT a washout, keep an eye to the sky later in the afternoon and evening as a few thunderstorms are expected to pop. Sunday will be another story, we look to become mostly cloudy with periods of rain showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will begin to work its way through the northeast. Behind this front we get another push of cooler air for Monday with temperatures holding in the low 60’s with periods of rain… We slowly work to rebound back to near seasonable levels by the middle of the week.

Have a great Friday!

-Jess & Rob