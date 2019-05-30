5/30/19: Some Sun and Warmer Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It remained cool and damp for most yesterday afternoon, however, all indications are pointing at temperatures returning to near or slightly above normal temperatures this afternoon with a few better breaks of sunshine. Highs today should be in the mid to upper 60’s north to the mid 70’s near Albany and south.

The good news about today is that we will be seeing better chances at a few clear breaks for some sunshine… Our next push of moisture doesn’t look to come in to play until after sunset tonight and that will be out of here pretty quickly.

Very similar setup to yesterday, frontal boundary to our south, today it should push north as the overall pattern is expected to finally begin to change beginning this afternoon.

The threat for severe weather this afternoon is further south than it was yesterday, mainly through southern portions of Pennsylvania and into Maryland and New Jersey, so no threat for severe weather here in the capital region.

It’s not until about 8 tonight that we begin to see the threat for showers return to the forecast as the area of low pressure near Chicago this morning begins to push in.

It will continue to rain with a few scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder into the first half of the overnight, most of the rain should be pushing out of here by around midnight.

High pressure is building into the west which will help to put an end to the severe weather in the middle of the country. However, that comes at a price for us here in the northeast as we do look to turn a little cooler with an unsettled pattern into the start of next week.

But before we get to that cooler pattern, this weekend not looking too bad, temperatures should remain at or above average, Sunday a strong cold front looks to move through which will bring the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms, much cooler to start next week.

Have a great day!

-Rob