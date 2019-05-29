5/29/19: Some Sun and Warmer Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Wednesday morning, much nicer conditions expected today as we progress through the afternoon. Highs will be climbing into the 60’s and low 70’s and we will even be able to see a few breaks of sunshine. Late afternoon and into the evening we do run the risk for a few showers and thunderstorms especially south of Albany.

There is a boundary to our south today that will be trying to work its way to the north as we head into the afternoon hours. Right along that boundary is where we are expecting a few showers and thunderstorms to pop this afternoon.

However, before it begins its move to the north we will be able to see a few breaks of sunshine into this afternoon which will make it feel that much nicer than compared to yesterday where we saw plenty of rain and chilly temperatures.

That sunshine will help to destabilize things a bit, especially south of Albany but everyone will see the risk of a few showers in the afternoon, mainly after 2 this afternoon.

Now, some of these storms could become locally strong to severe, the Storm Prediction Center has placed southern Schoharie, Southern Green and Southern Columbia counties under a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon.

The main threats with these storms will be the threat for strong winds and some small hail.

Just because we are in the marginal risk does not mean that we will see strong storms but there is the potential to see a few pop along a boundary that will be trying to move north this afternoon.

By this evening the wet weather is pushing out and aside from a stray shower we will become mostly cloudy overnight and begin to dry out.

The good news is, Thursday is looking nicer as well, we should see some sunshine again and temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70’s!

However, our next wave of low pressure is already taking shape in the middle of the country that will push in during the overnight of Thursday which will allow for a few lingering showers into Friday morning.

We remain in the low 70’s through the upcoming weekend, but we do look to turn a bit cooler heading into the start of next week with the chance for a few showers.

Have a great day!

-Rob