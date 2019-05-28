5/28/19: Rainy and Cool for Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Much cooler air for today as an area of low pressure moves through with periods of rain through the afternoon. Later in the afternoon and early evening we could see a few downpours and hear a few rumbles of thunder as well… Highs today will be in the upper 40’s north to the low 60’s south.

There is an area of low pressure to our west that will be moving through today, high pressure to the north will be draining in cooler air which will just add to the dampness for the day…

This is the same system that brought the severe weather into Ohio last night… Now while we will not be expecting any severe weather here in the northeast if you plan on traveling into Pennsylvania they are under an enhanced risk (3 of 5) for severe weather this afternoon.

For us in the Capitol region expect just periods of rain with heavy downpours at times through the afternoon and especially into the evening as we could see a few thunderstorms develop, especially south of Albany.

The later we go into the afternoon the better chances we will have of showers along with steadier rain.

By this evening, there is the threat for a thunderstorm, especially south of Albany.

Beyond today into Wednesday and Thursday we do have the risk both days for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. We turn cooler again for Friday with temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. By the weekend we do try to dry out, however a cold front will move through on Sunday and that will set the stage for a cooler setup as we head into the first week of June.

Have a great day!

-Rob