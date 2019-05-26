5/26/19: Looks good for Services and Parades….

Weather Blog

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

A cold front is moving thru…. nice air mass coming in overnight into Monday…. a bit cool for some in the Adirondacks….

system straddling the Canadian border means cloud-cover issues and perhaps a pop-up shower Monday afternoon….

skies will become mostly clear TONIGHT….

some chilly lows north and west by sunrise Monday….

a wrinkle rotating thru the flow means some cloud-cover issues Monday / Memorial Day….

and, the slightest chance of a pop-up shower….

it’ll be cooler than today…. but, still seasonably pleasant….

It’ll be wet, damp, chilly for Tuesday…. seasonable the rest of the week….

Have a safe Memorial Day….
TD

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play