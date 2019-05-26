5/26/19: Looks good for Services and Parades….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

A cold front is moving thru…. nice air mass coming in overnight into Monday…. a bit cool for some in the Adirondacks….

system straddling the Canadian border means cloud-cover issues and perhaps a pop-up shower Monday afternoon….

skies will become mostly clear TONIGHT….

some chilly lows north and west by sunrise Monday….

a wrinkle rotating thru the flow means some cloud-cover issues Monday / Memorial Day….

and, the slightest chance of a pop-up shower….

it’ll be cooler than today…. but, still seasonably pleasant….

It’ll be wet, damp, chilly for Tuesday…. seasonable the rest of the week….

Have a safe Memorial Day….

TD