5/24/19: Decent Holiday Weekend….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast by Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

Surface analysis shows high pressure moving in for tonight – early Saturday….

before the clouds / showers from the Great Lakes – Upper Mid-West arrive for Saturday afternoon – evening….

Any shower / sprinkle threat diminishes by 7pm as skies become clear as the wind diminishes….

many of us will be in the 40s for overnight lows….

A bright, beautiful start to SATURDAY….

before we lose the sunshine as a shower threat arrives mid-to-late afternoon….

as highs top out in the low and mid 70s for many of us in the Hudson Valley….

It’ll be partly sunny, a bit humid on SUNDAY with the risk of an afternoon shower / t-storm….

and, a more distinct summer-time feel to the air….

It looks GREAT for Memorial Day on Monday…. before turning wet Tuesday….

Have a good night and a SAFE weekend….
TD

