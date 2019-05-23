5/23/19: Sun & Clouds Before Strong Storms as Early as 4-5 PM

After a couple bright & beautiful days, we’ll still find sunshine today but we have to account for showers & storms later today/tonight and some of the storms can be strong to severe.

Today will bring a good mix of sun & clouds with warming temperatures into the lower 70s.

We’ll have to watch for the line of storms ahead of a cold front to start working through by 4-5 PM west to east and we can have some heavy rain & strong stroms as late as 8-10 PM. Stay weather aware and check back often as we can have some damaging wind gusts, hail and soaking downpours. The better chance for severe storms will be west of the Capital District but everyone should keep a watchful eye to the sky.

We’ll dry out overnight and Friday will be great! We’ll see more clouds in the morning but we’ll still call it partly sunny and windy with gusts near 30 mph.

The holiday weekend is looking great! Sure it’s not completely dry but it looks like we’re lucking out…Sun & clouds can be expected Saturday AM before some showers & t-storms move in for the late afternoon/evening. Sunday will be stunning with lots of sun & warmer air near 80°. Memorial Day Monday will be bright & dry for any parades and services with temperatures warming into the mid 70s. It looks like we’re heating up by the mid to late week with more 80s ahead!