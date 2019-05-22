5/22/19: Gorgeous Day..Tracking Stronger Storms Thursday Afternoon-Evening, Severe?

Today will be quite bright & beautiful with a day near 73 degrees!

Take some time to soak up the sun today before soaking showers return tomorrow. Strong to severe storms will also be a threat tomorrow afternoon/evening…

After a couple early showers, thunderstorm?, We’ll dry for the late morning and early afternoon .We’ll find clouds & some sun through the day but don’t be caught off guard for the late day showers/storms. It’ll be a tricky forecast and as we track these storms-check back often for updates. Be especially weather aware between 3-8PM. Our main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

Once we get through the stormy Thursday-get ready for a beautiful Friday! It’ll be a brighter & dry day near 70° and overall our holiday weekend looks great! Some showers & a thunderstorm can be here Saturday afternoon/evening. A leftover shower could still be here early Sunday but plan for a great day for picnics Sunday with lots of sun & dry time in the afternoon/evening. Memorial Day Monday will feature sun & mid 70s and as you plan to attend services and parades, we’re expecting a dry day with only a chance shower.