8/9/19: Beautiful Day Ahead! Cooler, Less Humid & Bright

Weather

Today will be quite gorgeous with lots of sunshine, dry time and cooler air in the upper 70s. We’ll notice quite a difference with less humidity as well! We’re drier but can’t completely rule out an isolated t-storm or two as the cold front pushes east late this afternoon/evening.

Aside from an isolated shower/t-storm to our north later today & tonight, a slight chance for a passing shower tomorrow-this is really going to be a couple of stunning days in a row!

The cooler than average pattern extends into next week with lots of sunshine & showers holding off until Tuesday. We can’t rule out a chance for a thunderstorm Wednesday & Thursday but we’ll keep you updated.

