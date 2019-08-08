8/8/19: Few More Showers & T-Storms (Heavy?)

Keep the umbrella handy for another soggy day at times. We’ll find some sunshine mixing with clouds this afternoon but we’ll also have scattered showers & thunderstorms. Watch for a few more downpours & while it’s a lower threat for severe storms compared to yesterday-one or two storms can still turn strong.

Tomorrow starts a beautiful stretch of sunny, mostly dry & comfy days. We’ll notice a drop in humidity starting tomorrow and we’ll find below average temperatures in the 70s & lower 80s this weekend & through early next week!

Aside from a slight chance for a passing shower on Saturday-we’ll see lots of sunshine through early next week but some late night showers look to return Tuesday night with a few more showers & t-storms Wednesday. The cool down will be quite refreshing until some humidity increases late Tuesday?

