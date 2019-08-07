8/7/19: Stormy Day Ahead…Heavy Downpours & Strong Winds?

Today will be another wet and stormy day with an increased threat for strong to severe storms later today. We’ll see a chance for some light rain or an isolated thunderstorm this morning before more scattered showers & thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Any of the storms later today can take off with gusty winds and soaking downpours. We’ll have to watch for damaging wind gusts with isolated flash flooding concerns.

Scattered showers & thunderstorms can stick around for a couple hours past midnight before a “drier” drive for the morning commute but keep the umbrellas handy! We’ll still see a few showers & thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening before a BEAUTIFUL stretch of days!

Like I said…it’s going to be a beautiful Friday-weekend with cooler, less humid & bright days! We’re looking dry until a chance shower or two as early as Tuesday